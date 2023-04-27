Jessie James Decker Gave A Bikini-Clad Response To The Advice, “Cover Up, You’re A Mom”

Jessie James Decker can never escape the mom shamers, so she’s deciding to tune them out. The country singer and mom of three posted a confident and bold photo to her Instagram, mocking mom-shamers who think that postpartum bodies are better left unseen.

Decker posed for Instagram wearing a sleek black bikini, sunglasses and a dainty necklace — and decided to beat anyone to the punch who would have something negative to say about her look.

“‘Cover up you’re a mom’ 😹🙃” she begins the caption, taking a shot at those who will inevitably come for Decker’s photo.

She then reveals that the talked-about suit is actually from her own swimsuit line, Kittenish. “This textured sexy little black numba amongst many other fabulous suits drops tomorrow @kittenish ☀️ So set your timers for 12c sweet cheeks. U don’t wanna miss this one. Meow 😽”

Several fans commented on Decker’s photo, commending her for the daring snap.

“You talking to me?😂 you look great Jess😍” one user wrote.

“Like grandma says, if you have it then flaunt it,” another said.

To which Decker replied, “yes and my grandma still does too 🙌”

And since drama seems to follow Decker with every move she makes, others called the former Dancing With the Stars contestant out on her hypocrisy. “Remember when you trashed Kim K for showing too much? Yet here you are….” a user wrote.

In 2015, Decker publicly complained about Instagram’s censoring issues. After an image of of her then 10-month-old daughter Vivianne Rose was flagged as inappropriate and eventually removed from the site, Decker posted a naked pic of Kim Kardashian from a magazine, questioning why the reality TV star's pictures are acceptable.

Earlier this year, Decker revealed that she’s pretty much done with the mom-shamers. The “Should Have Known Better” singer told E! that she doesn’t let negative feedback affect what she want kind of content she wants to share.

“I'm proud of my kids and when I see a reaction, I'm always a little shocked,” Decker told E! News.

She has three kids — Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4 — whom she shares with husband, Eric Decker.

“I realize that I have a lot of eyes watching, but I don't let it affect what I want to post,” she added.

“I'm going to live my life and not let the outside noise get to me,” she continued.

Things can definitely get noisy for Decker, like in 2022, when the singer posted photos of her kids on vacation in Mexico, and the internet had some pretty strong (see: unkind) words about the kids visible abs.

When asked about her family's reaction to the backlash, Decker explained, “We tune out the noise, and we're proud of them.”