Jessie James Decker Reacts To 'Unkind' Messages About Her Kids' Abs

Jessie James Decker doesn’t have time for online trolls who think it’s okay to comment on her children’s bodies.

After posting photos of her and husband Eric Decker’s three kids — Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4 — on vacation in Mexico, the singer and Dancing with the Stars competitor set the record straight after social media users left “unkind” messages about their abs.

“Vacation Decker style💪🥥🌴,” James Decker, 34, captioned a picture of her children in swimsuits on the beach.

Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest.

James Decker’s DWTS pro parter Alan Bersten commented, “How do they all have better bodies than me?????” With fellow Season 31 competitor Selma Blair chiming in, “I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals 💋💛♥️💕.”

But not all the comments were positive. Some Instagram users left hurtful messages about her children’s defined abs.

As Today noted, one person wrote that their appearance takes a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."

"From one mother to another," James Decker responded. "Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind ♥️."

Another user wrote, “That doesn’t look right … Sorry, not sorry 🤷‍♀️,” and the Kittenish founder and cookbook author reacted to the alleged concern.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” James Decker replied.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and their kids.

Some social media users noted that, as child gymnasts themselves, they also had abs and biceps at the kids’ ages. “It’s simply called athletics and eating well,” a follower wrote.

“This is a completely normal physique for a talented gymnast. Which she is from the videos that Jesse has posted,” another noted.

A lot of people commented on obesity rates in the U.S. and how a clean diet in children could totally lead to this type of physique.

As one user plainly stated, “The fact people are commenting on these children’s bodies is disturbing.”

Like their parents, the Decker kids are athletic. Vivianne is focused on gymnastics training and Eric Jr. is interested in football, as his dad was an NFL player. And, as James Decker has discussed before, she enjoys a high protein diet and works out to keep her energy levels up as she cares for three young children.

A typical meal for the family is steak, rice, beans and corn, James Decker told E! last year, saying, "Everything's really light. And the kids eat what we eat for the most part."

But macaroni and cheese and french fries are on the menu, too. It’s about balance — and non-judgement.