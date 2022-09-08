Jessie James Decker Is Officially Joining ‘DWTS’ This Season

Though I cannot admit that there’s anything better than Love Island, Dancing With The Stars comes close. The longstanding dance competition has officially announced its newest lineup, and singer and reality star Jessie James Decker will be joining the cast.

Wondering if her contract states that her incredibly attractive husband, Eric Decker, is required to be shown in the audience every episode? The people need to know.

“Listen, I perform, and I entertain on stage, but I have never had professional dance lessons, so I have no idea what to expect," she said to ABC News. “I just keep getting nervous I'll forget the steps, mom brain and all, but, I mean, I'm hoping for the best.” She also gushed that her kids are super excited to watch her journey live at home.

The mom of three shared the news on her Instagram, with a photo posing with her dance partner, Alan Bersten, in full glam. “Let’s do this @alanbersten !!!! So excited to be part of @dancingwiththestars season 31 🙈💃🏼😆 ahhhh I can’t stop smiling!!!!!!,” she captioned the post.

Alan also shared a sweet picture of the two, sharing that “This is gonna be such an incredible season of @dancingwiththestars,” he wrote on his Instagram.

The show also announced that they will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, a new migration from their home with ABC.

On the DWTS Instagram, they shared a very magical video of the newest lineup, which was presented by the show’s newest co-hosts, Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, saying, “Dancing with the Stars enters a ✨whole new world✨ with these stars! Get ready to see them shine on the #DWTS season premiere, streaming LIVE September 19 only on @DisneyPlus!”

“The Carlton” should probably be in the themes of the week, was it not the most technical move of its time?!

Everyone’s favorite judges, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, will also return for season 31.

Also joining the cast are American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum, Shangela, TikTok Queen Charlie D’Amelio and her mom, and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino.

You can also catch Sam Champion, Daniel Durant, Joseph Baena, Gabby Windey, Jason Lewis, Trevor Donovan, Wayne Brady, Cheryl Ladd, Teresa Giudice, and Selma Blair.

Cheering for Selma, Drooling over Trevor, and giddy over Wayne — this is going to be good.

You can catch the premier of DWTS on Disney Plus on September 19th.