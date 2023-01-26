John Legend Shares His First Picture With Newborn Daughter, Esti

John Legend is officially a proud parent to three healthy kids. The EGOT winner recently welcomed his third child, Esti, to the world with his wife, Chrissy Teigen earlier this month. The happy family shared the news on Instagram last week, and now John is sharing his first shot with his new bundle of joy.

“Our new love,” he captioned the post. In the photo, John is wearing a chunky white sweater and smiling, with Esti in nestled in the bend of his arm and looking right into the camera. She is wearing a pink long sleeve and is wrapped in a white blanket.

“Eeeee I love her,” Chrissy gushed in the comments. Other followers gave their well wishes, and noted that Esti was his “twin.”

In 2021, The couple suffered a miscarriage late in their pregnancy. Chrissy later admitted that the miscarriage was technically an abortion that was necessary to save her life. While the family took some much-needed time to heal, they were able to get pregnant again in 2022, making Esti their first rainbow baby.

John shared a photo of his children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding baby Esti, sharing, “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

John was also the first person to publicly confirm the birth of Esti. The “All Of Me” singer held a private concert on the evening of January 13, where he told the audience members, [We welcomed] the little baby this morning. What a blessed day.”

He also mentioned that he hadn’t gotten much sleep, but felt “energized” after spending so much time in the hospital.

Ah, the newborn stage, a sleepless and milky but magical chapter.