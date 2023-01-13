Jonathan Scott 'Enjoys Every Minute' Of Being A 'Bonus Dad' To Zooey Deschanel's Kids

Jonathan Scott is enjoying every moment of his “bonus dad” duties. In a new interview, the Property Brothers star said he absolutely loves co-parenting girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s kids alongside the actor and her “wonderful” ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

Scott, 44, told Today that being a part of the lives of Deschanel’s daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5, is “a joy.”

"I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," Scott said, adding that he “enjoys every minute” of being a bonus dad. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy.”

Scott and Deschanel met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in 2019, and got together shortly after. They recently bought, renovated and moved into a Georgian-style home together in Los Angeles with Elsie and Charlie, whom Scott says "doesn't remember a time" when he wasn't around.

"The first time I realized [we had a connection] ... our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies. He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family,” Scott recalled.

"I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet, because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad.’ How cool is that? You have more people that love you."

Deschanel, 42, has also been open about her relationship with Scott, telling Drew Barrymore on her show in October that he’s “so sweet, he’s the best.”

"The way that your man speaks about you and the way he speaks about your family .... it's like, dreamy,” Barrymore said, with Deschanel adding, “I couldn't believe he was so nice [when I met him.] People just aren't that nice generally — we've been together for over three years and he's still that nice. He goes over and fixes stuff at my parents' house, he's so nice."

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

Deschanel now appears on Scott’s various HGTV programs and is a big supporter of his career and family, which of course includes his identical twin brother and co-star, Drew Scott, who welcomed his first child with wife Linda Phan last year.

“To me, they don’t look alike at all and their personalities are so different,” Deschanel told Kelly Clarkson when asked if they play tricks on her at all. “Even without the beard, they don’t look alike to me.”

