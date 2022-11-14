Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Is An 'Amazing Stepdad'

Zooey Deschanel’s partner Jonathan Scott is pulling more than boyfriend duty these days. The 42-year-old actress said her boyfriend of three years is "an amazing stepdad” and that “he's really very highly qualified for the job.”

The couple was interviewed, as reported by People, on the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, where they were raising money for the non-profit.

"I'm a magician, or I'm a clown, I could build stuff," the Property Brother chimed in to the conversation, sharing his stepdad toolkit.

Deschanel shares two kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, with her ex, film producer Jason Pechinek. The actor met the TV personality while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series in 2019 and since then they have been getting closer and closer. They bought their dream home in 2020 (and are renovating it of course) and have often been sighted at events and on vacation as a pair.

"Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," he wrote in an essay posted on the Scott Brothers website.

He also said that the house is forever. “We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family," he wrote.

Sounds like he has more than firmly stepped into the stepfather role.

In addition to the house, the family of four has been spending more time together. This summer, the couple and kids went on a week-long trip to Wyoming.

At the gala this weekend, Zooey also shared that Elsie was recently "in a little play,” though when asked if she thought her daughter would be an actor, too, she said, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it. She's only 7, so she was great."

After the event Saturday, Zooey reviewed the evening and furthered the cause. “Such an incredible night at the @Baby2baby Gala! Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country.”

One of the things that originally drew the couple together was their mutual love of activism and do-gooding.

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power," the actor said of Scott in 2021. "He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels. "I'm a mom, so I'm always concerned about what we are eating and using. So it's great, because between the two of us we have ended up focusing on two big things that affect our environment."