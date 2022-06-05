Jonathan Scott Wrote The Sweetest Letter To His Brother Drew’s Newborn

Jonathan Scott is super excited about being an uncle!

The Property Brothers star took to Instagram to not only congratulate his brother Drew and his sister-in-law Linda Phan on their firstborn, but to deliver a message to little Parker James Scott.

“Parker James… you don’t know this yet but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew & Linda,” Jonathan captioned an image of Drew and Phan holding their son’s hand.

“Get ready… I’m gonna spoil you 🥰,” he added.

Fellow HGTV stars shared some love in the comments. “Love this!!! Congrats uncle Jonathan!” wrote Jasmine Roth of Your Happy Home. “So incredibly precious!! 😍” added designer Breegan Jane.

Drew and Phan welcomed Parker James last month, but it wasn’t until a few weeks later that the couple announced his arrival. They made the big reveal on their podcast At Home on June 2. Parker James was born on May 4 — which happened to also be the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew said before asking Phan how she has been doing.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," Phan said. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

The couple first announced they were expecting back in August 2021 after two long years of fertility treatments.

“When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post in December.

“We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!” they concluded.

Congrats again to the new parents (and new uncle!)