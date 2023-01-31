Julia Fox Addresses The Controversy Surrounding Her Viral Apartment Tour

Julia Fox has a public service announcement: stop believing everything you read on the internet. Also: she’s not ashamed about how she lives. The actress posted a new video on TikTok to let the world know what everyone got right about her vital apartment tour — and what everyone got wrong.

First and foremost, she wants to make clear that her net worth is not 30 million dollars as some are claiming.

“I really wasn’t expecting my apartment tour to go so viral. People are really freaking out over it,” she began her video. “I just want you guys to know that, first of all, I’m not worth 30 million dollars, not even close. And second of all, I don't give a f—k because I don’t need 30 million dollars. What does one person need 30 million dollars for? I’ve survived on a lot less, and I’m doing just fine.”

When explaining why she chose her apartment in particular she went on to say, “It’s really not that deep, this just happens to be the apartment that I took my son home from the hospital from. It’s his home. It really is Valentino’s apartment. It’s a sentimental thing. That's why even though I could probably afford a bigger place, probably because I am in New York after all.”

Fox also revealed more about why she’s chosen to live more modestly than most celebrities, and how important it is to her to raise her son to be humble.

“It’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino. I don’t want him to grow up and be a f—king prick, you know what I mean? I want him to be in touch with the f—king real world, because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not.”

When fans questioned how she could live modestly while also photographed in expensive clothing, she explained, “I don’t spend my money. I don’t buy nice shit. You guys are like, ‘She wears thousands of dollars in couture.’ Yeah, borrowed couture. Jesus Christ. Come on people. And most of the clothes I wear are young designers who are just starting out, to be honest.”

She concluded her video by admitting that although she got a lot of heat, there was also a lot of love and appreciation from followers.

“It really warms my heart that so many people can relate,” she said. “Because I used to be an ‘aesthetic queen’ and want my space curated perfectly in a certain way, but then I realized there’s more to life. I don’t give a f—k, okay?”

She is seen walking around in tropical weather throughout her video, and reveals she’s currently on vacation. “I’m living my best life in the Bahamas right now for my birthday vaycay,” she added.

Her parting words of advice were, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. All those celebrity net worth things are complete BS.”

If you’re anything like me, you’ve suddenly warmed up to Julia, and are a new fan. Don’t worry — you’re not the only one! Hundreds of followers requested more information on her life recently, and the podcaster admitted to one fan she’ll be releasing a book soon.

“Can you do like a life timeline? Kind of obsessed w you but I don’t wanna read online I wanna hear it all from you,” one user asked.

“Lol I literally just wrote a whole book it will be out this year! It’s too long for TikTok,” Fox responded.

Looks like this is just the beginning of Julia Fox’s era in the spotlight. And moms who appreciate her openness and (relatively) simple living are here for it.