Actor, author, and model Julia Fox shared her recent reason for “crashing out” after learning that her ex allegedly excluded her from a huge milestone in her son’s life.

The Uncut Gems actress, 35, shared on TikTok that she recently “crashed out” after a tense conversation with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev regarding their son Valentino, 4.

Before explaining the full story, Fox admitted to her followers that she's “not used to getting upset like that anymore” and that the interaction affected “her nervous system.”

"So basically, what happened was, I went to my son’s school for his school performance. His dad was there. He came late, as usual,” Fox began in her TikTok video. “And then I had to help load some stuff in my car, so we were walking to my car, and he points to this church, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is where Valentino was baptized.’”

This off-the-cuff comment caught her totally off guard.

“I was like, ‘Well, why wasn’t I invited?’ And he was like, ‘You were invited; you just didn’t want to come,' ” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, first of all, don’t tell me what I was not and was invited to.’ Like, absolutely not. If I was invited to something like that, I would go. I would remember. And if I wasn’t invited, I would still have a picture or something. Like, no one told me anything about this.”

Fox went on to say that Artemiev continued to claim that she said she “didn't want to come” and "didn't care" about the baptism.

According to Fox, this moment triggered old feelings where she felt she was "being gaslighted over and over and over until then I freak out and then do something and he calls me abusive."

The Down the Drain author said that after going back and forth with Artemiev, she ended up calling his mom to ask why she wasn't invited to the baptism. Artemiev's mother told Fox that the priest said that the ceremony was a "Russian Orthodox thing and only Russian Orthodox people could come."

“And it’s like, ‘Wow, now I see where this man gets it from.’ Don’t gaslight me. That is a bullsh*t excuse. I am this child’s mother. You are not his mother," she said, before noting that his mother also mentioned that "she thought [Fox] wouldn't care."

“I’ve been raising this child alone for four years, doing everything for him, taking him all around the world with me on any job I do, and you think I don’t care?" she continued.

"I was like, ‘Listen, lady, your son doesn’t care. I care very much, and you just robbed me of an experience.'”

Fox added that Artemiev's mom asked her if she was going to "punish me now" and stop her from seeing her grandchild. Fox noted that she would never let their disagreements impact her son, saying she doesn't "operate like that."

"It's just crazy, like you can't make this sh*t up. These people are f*cking animals," she said, before addressing her young, female followers with a warning.

"Girls. Please. Please, from the bottom of my heart. Who you have a child with will dictate the rest of your life. Do not have a child with a loser."

After Fox’s video went viral. Artemiev told People that his mother called Fox in February 2024 to ask permission to baptize their son.

"Her response to my mom was... 'I don't care about religion. If you want to baptize him. Baptize him. I don't care,' " Artemiev wrote, adding that at the time Fox made her TikTok video, Valentino was "in my mom's care, which he regularly is."

After Fox’s video made the rounds, several users commented on the TikTok video with their own thoughts on the situation.

“Not being informed of your sons literal baptism is 100% a reason to crash out,” one user wrote.

Another said, “A baptism without the MOTHER….excuse me?!?!”

“umm... I feel like not only should you have gotten an invite, you should have been asked for permission??? that's major,” one user said.

Fox replied, “THIS! I would have wanted to be involved with planning and choosing god parents etc. I’m not even religious but it’s the principal.”