Kaley Cuoco's Birth Plan Is No Plan: ‘I Have Read Zero Books’

Everyone approaches motherhood and parenting differently, and it starts even before the baby arrives. Some mothers-to-be read books, take classes, and educate themselves for labor and delivery, while others have an easier time putting their trust in the professionals and flying by the seat of their hospital-issued mesh pants.

Kaley Cuoco is already admitting she’s going to be the second type of mom. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Flight Attendant actor shared that she couldn’t be less interested in learning about the birth process during her pregnancy with her first child, a girl.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told ET. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."

But her boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, is taking a much different approach (there’s always got to be one of each in a couple, right?).

“Tom has googled enough for the both of us,” she said of her partner. “He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Why is Cuoco, 37, avoiding information? The first-time mom says that it can be overwhelming (and it’s hard to disagree with that, at least).

"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I've gone through life," she explained. "I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

She also shared that she’s looking forward to getting guidance from her kid, not baby books.

“My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well,” she told ET. “I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that. I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."

While Cuoco is adamant that she doesn’t need a birth plan, it doesn’t mean she’s not generally a planner — the star threw an over-the-top baby shower in January that included a 400-drone light show that created images of a stork, a horse, parents holding a child’s hand, as well as the phrase “Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023.”

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” Cuoco shared on Instagram. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Good luck to the new parents — whatever road you take, it’s a wild ride.