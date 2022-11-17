Kate Hudson Embraces The Chaos Of Christmas, Including “Duking It Out” With Family Members

The holiday season can be a time of cozy nights by the fire, singing Christmas carols, and sipping on some hot chocolate. Sounds picturesque, right? That might be what your holidays look like if you don’t have a wild extended family (and who doesn’t, honestly?) Actor Kate Hudson got real when she described what she expected to go down this holiday season.

The 43-year-old revealed to E! News that she and her extended family go back to Colorado, where she was raised, and rent a large cabin over the holiday break. She also explained that things can get a little too real sometimes, but they always work it out in the end.

“We like a very snowy Christmas and we go home every year,” Hudson. “Good, bad and the ugly, we get in that cabin and we just duke it out.”

The Almost Famous actor continued on to explain that she and her family are just like any other, getting into scraps around the holidays, arguing while playing party games, and maybe drinking a little too much spiked egg nog.

And for any parent who was up until the wee hours of Christmas Eve, putting together a scooter or dollhouse or other complicated toy for your kid, Hudson knows how that goes.

The mother of three children — 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — explained that it’s all just part of the fun.

“We play those games,” Hudson said. “We get in those fights. We make up. We laugh. We get drunk. We do probably what every family does over the holidays. We get stressed out the night before Christmas. We stay up until 4 in the morning putting things together for the kids. We enjoy each other.”

Despite the madness and chaos that the holidays can bring with so many personalities under one roof, she still feels lucky to be able to spend that special time with those closest to her.

“I feel very blessed that I have a family where it's so important for us to be together during that time,” she said. “I get excited.”