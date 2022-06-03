As one chapter closes, another begins for Hollywood moms Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The actors attended the high school graduation ceremonies of their eldest children — Apple Martin, 18, and Ryder Robinson, 18 — on Thursday, each sharing photos in celebration.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Goop founder Paltrow, 49, wrote on her Instagram story, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker under a photo of herself with ex-husband Chris Martin and their daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Apple Martin post at her high school graduation. Gwyneth Paltrow

Hudson, 43, shared two photos of graduate Ryder — one with his siblings Bing, 10, and Rani, 3, and another with his father, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

“Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!” the Fabletics co-founder wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫”

Although it is uncertain whether Apple and Ryder attended the same school, they were both seen wearing green caps and gowns with Ryder’s diploma reading “Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences.” Hudson and Paltrow both went to Crossroads as young women.

Ryder Robinson celebrated his high school graduation with his siblings and parents, Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson.

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 16, with Martin, 45, whom she “consciously uncoupled” from in 2014. She is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin is dating longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Ryder is Hudson's only child with Robinson, 55, whom she split from in 2006. The Almost Famous star shares son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Both Paltrow and Hudson recently celebrated their children’s 18th birthdays, posting photos and video tributes to their teenagers on Instagram.

“I could not be more proud of the woman you are,” Paltrow wrote of Apple. “You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”

Apple Martin turned 18 in May.

Hudson shared a time lapse video of Ryder in January, writing, "My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future ... PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!! 🤪🙏😉🥰🎂."

Ryder Robinson turned 18 in January.

In a recent episode of The goop Podcast with guest Cameron Diaz, Paltrow opened up about attempting to steer her daughter in the right direction post-high school.

“I’m encouraging Apple to just do things that light you up, that make you happy, that will keep you interested. Don’t prescribe yourself that you have to do this or be X, Y and Z — it’s like enjoy the process,” Paltrow said. “If you’re going to go to college, enjoy the fact that you have this buffer between childhood and adulthood where you can explore who you are and your intellectual capacities and what makes you excited.”

It’s a big transition for all young adults who are graduating this month. Cheers to them, and to all the parents out there perhaps mourning the little kid phase of life. They grow up so fast.