Kate Hudson Had The Sweetest Words For Mom Goldie Hawn On Her 77th Birthday

There aren’t many mother/daughter duos that can top the charisma and charm of Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Both acclaimed actors in their own right, Hudson and Hawn have made names for themselves in Hollywood. Though however famous they are, they are still family at the end of the day.

In honor of Hawn’s 77th birthday, Hudson gave a heartwarming tribute to her mom on Instagram. Along with photos of the two together reaching back through the years, Hudson also wrote all about her mom and what she means to her.

“So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram.

The tribute only gets more touching as Hudson praises her mother’s attitude towards life and wonders how such a being could be created for this world.

“I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit,” Hudson continued.

In addition to gushing about Hawn’s radiant energy and carefree spirit, she added that Hawn is tough and fierce. “Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life,” Hudson wrote poetically.

“She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer.”

She went on to write about how Hawn has shaped who Hudson is as a person, wife, and mom. Noting how much she has learned from Hawn, she ends the tribute by calling Hawn the “best mother and grandmother.”

“My mothers life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately,” Hudson said. “Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well . . . let's just say, she's winning at that.”

To sum it up, Hudson makes it clear just how much her mom means to her. “You’re my everything,” she wrote.

Hudson and Hawn recently posed for photos together on the red carpet for Hudson’s newest film — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Hudson told PEOPLE that she credits Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in “bull—— detector,” a nod to the murder-mystery theme of the film.

“That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents,” Hudson said. “Your bull---- detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, ‘That person's full of s---, that person's full of s---,’ and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery.”