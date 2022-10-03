Did you recently throw a princess-themed birthday party? Well, fellow mom Kate Hudson is with you, Queens, as is her family’s beloved matriarch, Goldie Hawn.

Hudson, 43, and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 36, celebrated their daughter Rani Rose’s fourth birthday this weekend with help from grandparents Hawn and Kurt Russell — who dressed up as royalty for their little princess’ lavish affair. Hawn, 76, matched her granddaughter in a blue gown and silver crown while Russell, 71, wore a blue prince costume and gold crown.

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹,” Hawn wrote on Instagram. “You are the real queen! I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are committed to a theme.

Hudson also shared photos from the party on Instagram Sunday, writing, “Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY.”

Rani Rose is 4!

Last week, the family took Rani on a special pre-birthday trip to Disneyland Resort, which is currently celebrating Halloween season. Big brother Bingham "Bing," 11, whom Hudson shares with ex Matt Bellamy, joined in on the fun while their oldest brother, Ryder, 18, Hudson’s son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, was away at school.

In photos, Rani can be seen smiling as she gives Minnie Mouse a hug!

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudson recently stopped by The Rachael Ray Show last month and raved about all three of her kids, describing them each in one word.

“Ryder came into this world and he’s just, like, cool. Everything’s cool. Even if he can’t figure something out, ‘It’s cool. I’m going to be cool, this is gonna be cool.’ Bing is purposeful. He’s come in with purpose and I don’t know what he’s going to do but we’re all probably going to know about it,” she said, adding of her youngest, “And Rani is just the lead singer. Rani sees beauty in everything, she dances through the streets, literally. She sings so everyone can hear her.”

Hudson added that her daughter is a lot like her own mom, saying Hawn recently looked at her granddaughter and said, “I never want her to lose this [zest for life].”

Like mother, like daughter... like granddaughter.