One can assume that the royal family receive hundreds (if not thousands) of letters from admirers and fans on a regular basis. So, the odds of getting a reply seem slim. However, for one little girl this week, those odds were in her favor.

After a young girl sent Prince George an invitation to her 6th birthday party, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took it upon themselves to make sure she knew that the young prince couldn’t be in attendance to her birthday bash. According Hello!, the girl’s mother tweeted that they had received an RSVP from the royal family’s team, politely declining the invitation on behalf of Price George.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply," a staff member said in a reply. "Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday."

Prince George.

The girl’s mother noted that she would hold onto the reply, which she received a few months after the party, as “something amazing to keep.”

The sweet, if tardy, RSVP comes on the heels of Prince George’s own birthday as he turned nine on July 21. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out a sweet tribute to their first born on their official Instagram. “George is turning 9!” the caption read alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

The jury is still out on why Prince George couldn’t make it to the girl’s party. However, it’s safe to assume that the prince was keeping busy this summer, including making his Wimbledon debut to watch the men's final with his mom and dad. Hopefully he’ll be able to make it next year!