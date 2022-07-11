Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut In The Cutest Coordinated Outfit

The future king of England has now taken part in the greatest British tennis tradition! Prince George attended his first ever Wimbledon Championships in southwest London on Sunday, watching the Men’s Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, from the royal box.

George, 8, wore a dark blue suit and tie to color-coordinate with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, who also donned blue ensembles. Middleton wore an Alessandra Rich Chelsea Collar Dress in a polka dot pattern while Prince William had on a casual suit jacket, shirt and tie.

And George was a true champion as he kept up appearances for four hours in the record-breaking 29.5C heat — that’s over 85 degrees Fahrenheit for us Americans. We’re not sure how little Prince Louis would’ve done in those conditions.

Prince George was all smiles with his parents at Wimbledon.

William, Kate and George met up with winner Djokovic shortly after his name was added to the honors board in the All England Club for the seventh time. The Serbian athlete shook hands with the family, and George gave him a double thumbs up before getting the chance to hold the famous pineapple trophy.

“It’s a bit heavy,” George declared, passing the prize to his mom, who also attended the women’s singles finals and the quarterfinals earlier in the week. He politely stood by his parents as they continued to chat with Djokovic, who thanked the trio for coming.

The royal family meets up with Wimbledon winner, Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon, one of the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis events in the world, saw an array of celebrities over the weekend, including Tom Cruise, Rebel Wilson, Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gemma Chan, David Beckham and Hugh Grant.