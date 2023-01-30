Katy Perry supported her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr at an event over the weekend, proving animosity has no place in their blended family.

The women attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday and posed together on the blue carpet. Pop star Perry, 38, also presented supermodel and entrepreneur Kerr, 39, with the Excellence in Arts award at the ceremony, which celebrates Australians in the entertainment industry.

Calling attention to the dynamic between them, Perry said, according to Variety, “Many of you may be confused as to why I’m presenting Miranda with this award. It doesn’t fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle … but this is about love, and Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, called Kerr her “sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru and the heart of our family.”

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr looked lovely at the G'Day USA Arts Gala. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Perry also joked that her shiny gold Zimmerman dress was an homage to Kerr’s signature Kora Organics face moisturizer, the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, which Bloom and Kerr’s 12-year-old son Flynn first shared with her.

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family,” Perry said of Kerr, who attended the event with her husband, Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. “It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with.”

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013, and welcomed Flynn in 2011. The Lord of the Rings star proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day 2019 with a stunning flower-shaped cluster ring. Kerr married Spiegel in 2017 and they share two sons, Myles, 3, and Hart, 4.

"I feel very grateful to have three kindhearted, good mannered boys,” Kerr told People at the event.

Miranda Kerr commemorated the evening on Instagram.

The model took to Instagram to share photos from the event and thank Perry for her “kind and heartfelt words.” She also congratulated fellow honorees Sam Worthington and The Kid Laroi, who were feted by the American Australian Association.

The ceremony featured an emotional tribute to beloved Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who died at 73 last August after a battle with breast cancer. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, were on hand for a musical performance featuring a medley of the Grease and Xanadu star’s biggest hits, performed by Aussie musician Delta Goodrem.

An Aussie-tastic, love-filled night out.