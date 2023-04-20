Kelly Clarkson opened up on her talkshow to guest Henry Winkler about her daughter’s struggles with dyslexia in a heartwarming moment from this week’s show. Winkler offered some advice to her little girl in a sweet clip that is now going viral.

The Barry actor, 77, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two talked about Winkler's lesser-known success as an author, including 30 children's books.

“I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic,” Clarkson, 40, shared. “And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer went on to explain that her first born daughter, River Rose, 8, was “getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids.”

In response, Winkler pointed out that 1 in 5 children have the learning disability. To which Clarkson admitted that she “didn't know how common” the learning difference was.

"She's part of the tribe!" he said, going on to find the right camera to look into, ready to speak to River directly.

“River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are,” he said to audience applause.

Clarkson — clearly moved by the touching moment — was brought to tears. “Fine, I’m fine,” she joked while choking up.

Winkler is right. Dyslexia affects an estimated 20 percent of the population, making it one of the most common learning disabilities. The processing disorder, which makes it difficult for people to read, spell, speak, or learn a second language, can make kids feel left out or behind at school, even though it’s not associated with any difference in intelligence.

Clarkson’s journey into motherhood started two years after she married her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2013. The couple expanded their family again in 2016 before divorcing after nearly seven years of marriage.

Last month, the pop singer appeared on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, where she opened up about being a single mom, explaining a ritual she has with her kids where she to checks in and gauges their feelings.

“I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?’” Clarkson said.

“Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual.”

The talk-show host continued, “I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.’”

“I think [it's important to be] communicating with them and ... not treating them like an adult, because they're not, but not treating them like a child," Clarkson added. "They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”