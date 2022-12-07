Kelly Clarkson Had The Cutest Mother-Daughter Date At The People's Choice Awards

While most red carpets are filled with famous couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or George and Amal Clooney, sometimes celebrities opt for a different, much more adorable, kind of date for a red carpet. Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in the sweetest moment ever.

The two were all smiles during the ceremony especially when River Rose, 8, got to watch her mom win an award for Best Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her hit show — The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson, 40, accepted the award and gave her date a sweet shoutout, also mentioning her other child, son Remi, whom she also shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. They split after 7 years of marriage in 2020.

“I’m having a date night with my daughter,” she said after thanking her fans for voting. “And Remi, I know you are at home, you’re not feeling well, but we love you. This is really cool to get.”

Clarkson noted that her entire 20 year career has been because of “people voting for her.” This being an obvious nod to the moment that launched her entire career — her career-launching win on the reality TV competition show American Idol.

In closing, the "Since U Been Gone" singer said she was “gonna go have ice cream with my baby girl.”

River screamed out a precious, “I love you” to her mom as Clarkson wrapped up her speech to audience applause.

The night turned out to be a smash for River, who got to meet and snap photos with celebrities like Shania Twain and Mariska Hargitay.

River got another chance to see just how cool her mom back in September when she and her brother accompanied the talk show host to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where she received a star.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

“Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” she wrote on social media. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and the creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.”

She then credited those around her, including her children, for supporting her through her career and getting her to this point. "... I think that is why I'm here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you, and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true,” she said.