It’s extra difficult to navigate the holiday season when you’re a single mom. Not only are you planning, shopping, spending, and wrapping solo, but you’re also spending those holidays without a partner. It can be bizarre, but also challenging.

Single mamas Kelly Clarkson and singer Jewel know a bit about how that goes.

Jewel, 47, sat on a green velvet couch on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show while Clarkson, 40, video called into the interview from her home due to illness. The two chatted about music and motherhood while eventually landing on the topic of the holidays and how strange it is to be a single parent during them.

“I've been divorced for seven years, so my ex keeps my son for Thanksgiving and I have him for Christmas and it's really great," Jewel explained of her arrangement with her son Kase, 11, and ex-husband Ty Murray whom she split from in 2014 . “But it's a trip to get used to being alone for a holiday like that and all my family are in Alaska.”

“But it wasn't too bad,” she said with a smile. She later joked that the topic was going to “bring the show down" with “tiny violins.”

Clarkson, who can empathize with Jewel, noted that it is “weird” when she sends her kids — Remington Alexander, 6, and River Rose, 8 — to be with ex Brandon Blackstock for the holiday. Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2021 after 8 years of marriage.

Clarkson went on to explain that the weirdness stems from suddenly being alone during the holiday after years of having a full house. She then noted that there are some perks to having a solo holiday experience.

“At first, it's weird and then you're like, ‘OK, I can do things,’” Clarkson said with a laugh. “It's kind of incredible. You do get a little me-time.”

Jewel agreed, noting, “I feel like it must be good preparation for empty nest syndrome.”

She also said that the time alone has been a great opportunity for her to really get back to doing things that she loves — a gift that most moms don’t get the chance to indulge in.

“It forces me to invest and I would do things before I had a child! I suddenly seem to forget what I did. I'm alone and I'm like, 'What did I do? I did things,' " she continued. “But you get better at it.”

In November 2022, Jewel launched the #NotAloneChallenge which aims to save lives over the holidays by reminding those during the holidays that they’re not alone. The challenge also provides free mental health tools to those without access.

After her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she tweeted, “Part of the reason I started the #NotAloneChallenge was so when people are alone over the holidays… maybe bc you co-parent like @kellyclarkson & I, you have access to free mental health tools & a community of people who can relate to what you’re going through!”