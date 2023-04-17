Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Revealed Their Kids Have Them Blocked On Social Media For “Self-Preservation”

Now that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially morning talk show cohosts on a major network, it may be harder for their kids to avoid any of those cringey moments their mom and dad tend to share on social media.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, have never shied away from detailing some pretty intimate moments in their marriage — including Ripa’s recent admission that she and her hubby participated in FaceTime sex during the pandemic — much to the chagrin of their kids, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21.

However, if Ripa’s suspicions are right, the acting couple’s kids might not even be aware of just how open and honest their parents can be with the media. “I'm pretty sure they've blocked us,” Ripa told E! News.

“When you have a news feed and it says, ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.”

She said that she understood the move by the her kids, noting that it was their way of “self-preservation.”

She then joked that the kids are so far removed from their parent’s online presence that they might not even know the husband and wife duo are now hosting Live! together.

“They're in a whole ‘nother subculture,” she said. “They're like, ‘What do you mean? What are you guys doing?' They have no idea.”

Though they might not be privy to the ins and outs of their parents’ personal lives, Ripa did note that the kids’ asked for their personal lives to be left out of any public conversations on the show.

“Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, ‘Don't talk about us or I'd rather not be a subject,’” Consuelos added. “We respect that.”

Though the kids probably won’t be making any appearances on Live with Kelly and Mark, the hosts appreciate that their kids are supportive of the new undertaking.

“They don't really pay attention to what we're doing,” Ripa said. “They're just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they've left the house.”

The married couple of 26 years kicked off Live with Kelly and Mark today, with Ripa noting that the new launch was “the beginning of a new chapter” with Consuelos “joining me today — and permanently, until one of us dies.”