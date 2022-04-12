Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Wants Her To Have A Baby

It seems the Kardashian-Jenner army is in need of expansion, or at least mom Kris Jenner thinks so. Kendall Jenner spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop yesterday in anticipation of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, where Kenny says Kris is packing on the pressure to start a family with boyfriend Devin Booker.

“[Kris] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it's time.’” To which Kenny jokingly replied that it’s not exactly up to her.

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris quickly replied.

The momager is now a grandma to eleven grandchildren, with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently giving birth to the newest addition in February.

Now as a mom of two, little sis Kylie is also stirring the pot by agreeing that Kendall should take the plunge into parenthood.

The model and reality star is the last sibling of the clan to remain kid-free and has been dating NBA player Devin Booker since April 2020.

Jenner has made herself comfortable in the role of the cool aunt, and it seems she’s not eager to give that title up anytime soon.

Though she is private about her personal life, she posted this sweet moment with her niece Stormi last February, a rarity on her Instagram feed filled with pro shots. However, you can catch her behind the scenes of many family Instagram stories during birthday parties and vacations, doing what she does best — being the fun, carefree Auntie Ken.

Jenner is taking her time and we respect it. Kris will have to move on to the next sibling on the chopping block — Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.