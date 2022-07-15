Kevin Jonas Takes His 'Girl Dad' Duties To The Max At Nail Salon

Kevin Jonas is the OG girl dad in his brothers gang, hence how he knows the drill when it comes to pampering his young daughters. The 34-year-old posted a photo of himself and his 5-year-old daughter, Valentina, at a nail salon, and it’s absolutely precious.

Jonas — who shares 8-year-old Alena and Valentina with his wife of 12 years, Danielle — is all smiles in the picture, which he captioned, “#girldad things.” From the looks of it, Jonas got a manicure alongside his little girl.

Kevin Jonas is girl dad vibes, for sure.

Jonas could share a tip or two with his brothers, Joe and Nick, who both recently welcomed new baby girls to the family. This week, Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, announced the arrival of their second daughter, who joins big sister, Willa, 2. And Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, in January.

“It’s so exciting, right?” Kevin told Entertainment Tonight in March of his brothers becoming dads. “We love it. It’s great. We love a growing family. Of course, it's really amazing for our girls to have others joining the team now.”

Of parenting, Kevin admitted the Jonas Brothers all have their own approaches, telling ET, “It’s so different. It’s so interesting we are so different.”

"Everyone is going to do it their own way. It's their journey," he added to E!’s Daily Pop. "Everyone has their own thing."

Well, one thing is for sure, those future nail salon dates will be jam-packed.