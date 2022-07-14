Congrats are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who just became parents to their second child!

Representatives for the 26-year-old Game of Thrones star and 32-year-old musician confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE, saying, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.” The name and sex of the baby have not been made public. The couple shares daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020.

Turner first revealed that she and Jonas were expecting in an interview with Elle UK back in early May. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told the publication. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

At the time, Turner didn’t think that her first-born understood the concept that she was about to become a big sister. “ ‘I’ll point to my stomach and say, “What’s in there?” And she’ll go, “Baby”. But then she points to her own stomach and says, “Baby”, and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, “Baby.” So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” she explained. And hey, for a 2-year-old, the logic tracks.

Still, Willa must have known something was up, because Turner said she had been “a log clingier than normal... She wants Mummy all of the time — she’s claiming her territory.” No word yet on how Willa is handling the new duties of being a big sister.

The couple’s second child comes just about six months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced that they welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Looks like the Jonas family is catching up, Kardashian-Jenners!

Congrats again to the new family of four!