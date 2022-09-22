Khloé Kardashian Dropped A Big Hint About Her Son's Name

The Kardashians are back on Hulu for Season 2 of their new series, and episode one did not disappoint. The reality family show premiered yesterday, and it seems like it’s picking up right where it left off, literally. In the final moments of the episode, viewers get the first look at Khloé Kardashian’s new addition, and she shares another clue on what his name might be.

In the final episode of season one, we see a distressed Kim Kardashian speaking to sister Khloé Kardashian on the phone regarding the breaking news of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, and in Season 2, Khloé is giving us her side of that phone call, including the scoop on what really went down with planning baby number two. She reveals that the two had completed an embryo transfer just days before she was made aware of the infidelity, and she is open and candid on camera about her difficulties in rejoicing in this new chapter of her life while also coping with the events that have unfurled with her now ex-partner, Tristan.

“It is going to start with a T," Khloé shares. “I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at.” Mom Kris Jenner then began to brainstorm names, “Tyler, Tucker, Tatum,” and then the momager joked that if the name was Travis, they would “just have an easy three."

Let’s hope it’s not Tristan Jr.

True’s mom also revealed the news that she feels the surrogacy was somewhat orchestrated by the NBA player, insinuating that he was insistent on certain dates for embryo transfer, with a knowledge of the date of expectancy of the other woman without telling Khloe. Much of the episode documents Khloé’s healing journey during the pregnancy, and then the footage is shared of her son’s birth.

We see her, along with Kim arriving at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the first moments “Baby T” enters the world, when Khloe squeals, “Oh my gosh, he looks just like True!”

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” she gushed. “Now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Sometimes babies arrive during moments of grief, to help us heal in a way we couldn’t on our own, and it seems that Khloé and her son are doing just that.