Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian sat down to take a lie detector test, and oh boy were there family secrets revealed. One involved the sisters’ children, and why Khloé doesn’t let her 4-year-old daughter, True, sleep at Kourtney’s house.

“Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asks Khloé, 39, during an episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series.

“Probably not,” the Good American founder quickly replied.

When the Poosh founder asked if the reason Khloé won’t let True stay the night was because they have “too much fun,” the youngest Kardashian sister quipped in response, “No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is.”

Knowing Kourtney’s PDA with husband Travis Barker, 47, their touchy-feely relationship might be the reason. Yet, who knows!

Kourtney went on to ask Khloé why she doesn’t like sleepovers in general, to which Khloé replied, “I don’t hate sleepovers.” Hmmm, suspicious!

Kourtney and Khloe’s lie detector test.

The whole episode is bizarrely entertaining; watching people you don’t know possibly lie directly to their family member’s face is mildly exhilarating.

Khloé shares daughter True and a son, 4 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. Kourtney has three kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. The brood also spends a lot of time with their other cousins, including Kim Kardashian’s kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — Kylie Jenner’s kids — Stormi, 4, and her 10-month-old son (who famously underwent a name change this spring) — and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 6.