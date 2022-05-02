Finally, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are red carpet official! The pair attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together on Saturday, marking their big public debut as a couple.

Kardashian, 41, wore a shimmering silver Balenciaga Couture dress while Davidson, 28, paired a Prada suit with Vans sneakers and sunglasses at the event at Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. They were all smiles as they posed and snuggled up for photographers after reportedly showing up an hour and a half late.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pose on the red carpet at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Believe it or not, this is the first time Kardashian and Davidson have walked the red carpet together. Davidson attended the premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles last month, but skipped the carpet and was later seen heading to an after party with the famous family. And Kardashian joined her beau inside at the Mark Twain Prize Ceremony in D.C. just last week.

Kardashian and Davidson were first photographed together last October, the same month the reality star and businesswoman hosted Saturday Night Live, on which comedian Davidson stars. Their relationship is Kardashian's first since filing for divorce in February 2021 from her husband of six years, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

According to an eagle-eyed Internet sleuth, Davidson even got Kardashian and her kids’ first initials tattooed on his neck, as the letters “KNSCP” can allegedly be seen in new photos.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kardashian told Today Show’s Hoda Kotb last month, “and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kardashian did, however, share intimate photos from the couple’s big coming out event on her Instagram page Sunday, captioning the post with, “White House din din.”

Kardashian and Davidson hold hands in more intimate pics from the event.

This moment seems to be an appetizer for fans as Kardashian and Davidson are rumored to be attending the Met Gala on Monday evening in New York City. Although Kardashian didn’t confirm her date to the exclusive event, she did tease People at The Kardashians premiere, "You're gonna have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out."

And it sounds like the whole Kardashian clan is invited to the Costume Institute's annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian set to make their Met Ball debut. The theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with a focus on Gilded Glamour.

Will Kim and Pete show up together — and what will they be wearing? Can’t wait to find out.