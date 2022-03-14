The new trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians is here — and it’s a doozy.

The documentary style series, which will debut on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America on April 14, sees the return of most of the Kardashian family as they face the many struggles, and joys, of everything from relationships to pregnancies.

“Life without cameras was a big change for us,” Kourtney Kardashian says at the trailer’s opening.

“I think it’s time to see a whole new side of the family,” Kendall Jenner adds.

The Kardashians trailer.

The series will apparently track everything from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West. And, notably, The Kardashians seems to be focused on Khloe Kardashian’s relationship woes with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney’s romance with Travis Barker — as videos from the couple’s engagement and a trip to a fertility doctor appear in the promo.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney admits in the trailer, over footage of a doctor collecting a “sample” from Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the trailer for The Kardashians. Hulu

Last year, the Kardashian clan said goodbye to their long-running E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after 20 seasons. Shortly after announcing the end of that show, however, they revealed they’d be teaming up with Hulu to produce “new global content.”

"My goal,” Kim told Variety in a new profile, “was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, 'Oh, my God, they're back.' But updated or just a little bit more intimate."

According to Variety, Hulu will be launching two seasons of The Kardashians, 40 episodes total. The family — who are reportedly earning nine-figure paychecks for participating — also has the option of producing future projects within the Disney umbrella.

As Khloe told the magazine, “[Money] definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment.”