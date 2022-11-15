Kim Kardashian Honored For Her Decade-Long Partnership With Non-Profit That Fights Child Poverty

Kim Kardashian has come a long way from just being a reality star. She is now worth over a billion dollars by founding multiple companies, like Skims — but her latest accolade is as a philanthropist. Kim was honored at this year’s annual Baby 2 Baby Gala, where she received the Giving Tree award for her decade-long partnership with the organization.

The star-studded event was hosted at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday, and Actor/producer Tyler Perry presented the award. Upon acceptance, Kim announced that she would be donating $1 million to the foundation, and Perry followed up by adding an additional $500,000.

“There are people who are the roots at the bottom of the tree, and you find some good souls,” Perry said when presenting the award. “Kim, you are a root at the bottom of the tree that gives us what we need to survive, and I thank you for that.”

“As many of you know, advocating for justice is a real passion of mine. Justice, to me, has so many meanings, but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair. What is right and what leaves our world better, especially for our children,” Kardashian said in her speech. “I hope to continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality, and justice to so many children who have been deprived of the basic essentials. You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power.”

The Kardashian, of course, gave thanks to her family, who also attended the event.

“I would like to thank my parents. My mom, Kris, my backbone and my heartbeat and the heartbeat of our family. A woman that has shown me what it means to put her children and caring for others first. And my dad, who taught me at a very young age compassion and gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others,” Kardashian continued. “This award is very meaningful to me. I would like to dedicate it to the people I think about and care about and obsess over more than anything, and that is my kids.”

Kim arrived on the red carpet with her mom Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie, who were both dressed in black ball gowns, while Kim wore a bright pink, form-fitting, floor-length dress.

The Kardashians weren’t the only celebrities in attendance. The foundation shared fun photos and reels with stars like Shay Mitchell, Ayesha Curry, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Jenna Dewan, Sofia Vergara, and Lori Harvey.

One celeb couple, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, sung Kim’s praises on the red carpet, according to People.

"She's done so much for Baby2Baby and I know she's donated so much money and spent so much time and yeah, I think she's done incredible work with them,” Deschanel said.

"We were fortunate enough to have her on Celebrity IOU… I didn't know what to expect” Scott added in the same interview. “I don't watch television, and I'm not sure about a lot of what goes on, but she was an incredibly intelligent, really kind, businesswoman, and the person she was giving back to, was very deserving, as well. So I saw a side of her that I'm not used to because I only see what you see in the papers."

Even Diddy performed!

“I’ve known about Baby 2 Baby for a decade and have seen @kellysawyer and @norahweinstein build this incredible organization to help so many family across the country, but to be there for my first event was magical,” Kim wrote on her Instagram.

Love her or hate her, you can’t argue that she isn’t up to some good — and getting recognized for it.