It seems like Kourtney Kardashian Barker has come to a new realization: when she’s “super skinny” she’s not happy — and her husband, Travis Barker, has helped her not only recognize that, but also embrace her body just as it is in the moment.

In the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, released Thursday, Kourtney opened up about how her body has changed due to eight months of IVF — admitting that the treatments took a toll on her, “mentally and physically.”

"Obviously my body has changed, but it was all of the hormones that the doctor put me on,” the 43-year-old told her friends during a photo shoot, adding that it’s been Travis who has encouraged her to “embrace” her new curves.

“Every day Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect. If I could make one complaint [it’s] you’re perfect. You’re so fine. You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ And now I’m so into it,” the mom-of-three said, smiling.

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick — and has been trying for a new baby with her recently-wed husband.

In her confessional, she expressed how important it is to have “a partner who is so supportive.”

“He is always complimenting me, no matter what,” she said, “it's just helping me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point that I love the changes now.”

Kourtney and Travis are each other’s No. 1 fans. Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Pooh and Lemme founder continued to praise her “thicker body,” telling her friends in the episode, “My a— is amazing ... I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey.”

Kourtney said she’s now 115 pounds and no longer “stuck” on a number on the scale. She also paused IVF treatments ahead of her wedding to Travis, telling WSJ Magazine in September that they were also making her feel clinically depressed.

Although the Kardashian family are public models of beauty, fitness and fashion to some of their devoted followers, Kourtney openly admitted that just because someone looks great doesn’t mean they feel great.

“When I was super skinny, it’s a time when a was super anxious,” she said during the episode. “Not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight, but just in like toxic relationships. I used to always say this: ‘When I’m super skinny just know I’m not happy.’”

Judging by the smile on her face these days, and all those PDA moments with Travis, it appears Kourtney is as happy as ever and focused on love in all its forms.