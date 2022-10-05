Kourtney Kardashian Barker 'Still' Sleeps With Her Daughter. So What?

The newly coined Mrs. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been making headlines lately in regard to her parenting, with controversies erupting on how she approaches food and whether or not she lets her kids eat french fries. And in a recent interview on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the health-conscious mom got honest about something else: co-sleeping.

While speaking with host Amanda Hirsch, the 43-year-old Poosh and Lemme owner revealed she sleeps with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, almost every night.

“She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis' or Auntie Koko's or Auntie Kiki's,” Kourtney said of her husband, Travis Barker, and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

As for her relationship with Penelope, Kourtney explained that their bond is incredibly strong, saying, “She’s my girl that I do not worry about. We've spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don't worry about her.”

And although they are clearly close, it seems Penelope feels secure and safe enough to spend nights away from Kourtney, as well.

As a co-parent and co-sleeper myself, my son has no issue going between mom and dad's house, but we are both suckers for a good snuggle. And, apparently, a lot of other parents are, too.

According to co-sleeping statistics rounded up by Romper, “Nearly 45 percent of parents reported bed-sharing with their infants at least some of the time.” The article also reported that a “British survey of 600 parents found that 46 percent of them had lied about co-sleeping with their child due to fear of being judged.”

Essentially, half of us parents are doing some sort of co-sleeping because it feels, and is, natural.

Kourtney and Penelope doing a TikTok dance together.

Though Kourtney is newly married, she and Barker have yet to make the leap of moving in together, mainly to preserve the harmony they have created within their blended family. (Kourtney shares Penelope and sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis shares daughter Alabama, 16, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

While sharing one home is a goal for the couple, they aren’t in a rush, with Kourtney explaining on the podcast, “We're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids. We're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night, all the kids, at his house.”

Seems like the Kardashian Barker clan is redefining what a traditional family looks like in more ways than one, and honestly, it’s becoming more of the norm.