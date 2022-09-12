Kourtney Kardashian Barker and new husband Travis Barker have been open about their IVF journey, both on their reality show The Kardashians and in the press. The 43-year-old reality star and business mogul and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer both have children from previous relationships and a happily blended family — but they wish for a baby together.

Now, Kourtney is giving an update on trying to conceive. While talking to The Wall Street Journal about her new wellness business venture, Lemme, she opened up about her pause in trying.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” she said. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

The couple met during the pandemic and officially announced their relationship in January 2021. They were engaged in October and married in April, though their large blow-out family ceremony took place in Italy in May. Kardashian Barker has three kids with former partner Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Barker has two children with ex Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 — as well as a stepdaughter from that relationship whom he remains close with, Atiana, 23.

This spring, Kourtney opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, on The Kardashians about how difficult the IVF process has been for her.

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she said, both about the IVF and the public response. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. I think because I am so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction, and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

She went on to say that the treatments were making her feel like she was going through menopause — and making her feel clinically depressed. But that she badly wanted to have a baby with her partner.

“I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” she concluded.

While she stopped her IVF treatments for the wedding, it’s unclear if they are still paused. At the same time, though, it seems like Kourtney is focusing on taking similar steps in her health that she took when trying for a baby in the past.

Right before she started trying to have her middle child, Penelope, she did something called a Panchakarma cleanse — and now she’s planning to do another one in the fall.

“You may have seen it on our show,” she explained to the WSJ. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body. You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

Everyone’s TTC journey is different — here’s to hoping that Kourtney and Travis find the right path for them, whether or not it includes IVF.