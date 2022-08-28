Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism online after her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, posted a makeup tutorial on TikTok on her shared account with her mom.

In the since-deleted TikTok, Penelope first puts on a pink headband and applies a serum to prep her skin. She moves on to apply concealer and blends it expertly before moving onto some contouring, some lip gloss (Aunt Kylie’s brand, naturally), a hint of eyeshadow, and mascara. She then shows off the finished product with the caption “Have a good morning 😊😊.”

While some fans found the routine to be adorable (and inspiring in terms of an established skincare and beauty regimen), others were more concerned about the fact that a 10-year-old was at an “adult level” of applying makeup and the fact that she was posting it online.

“I saw the whole video and I agree. She is giving a full tutorial on applying Kylie Cosmetics which isn't formulated for children,” said one fan in the KUTWKsnark subreddit. “I don’t have an issue with children playing with makeup. It should be confined to personal use only viewing and not shared with eleventeen million people.”

For the most part, parents agreed that playing with makeup itself wasn’t the issue. It’s natural for kids to want to mimic the adults in their environment, and given Penelope’s surroundings, many felt it made sense that she wanted to do a makeup routine like she had seen her mom, aunts, and stepsister Alabama Luella Barker do.

“When I was younger than Penelope I would play with my mum’s lipsticks. She’s probably seen her mother and aunts use makeup and wants to join in. I don’t see an issue here,” commented one fan.

Penelope is only 10 and probably was just doing her skincare and makeup routine because it was fun for her. Still, people are wildly aware that she is a cog in the Kardashian-Jenner Empire, and videos like this are could simply be another part of the marketing machine.

“This is called playing the long game. Kris Jenner knows how to do this well. Planting seeds in people’s minds for possible and future projects ahead to make money from. That way it feels authentic. Penelope obviously loves makeup and skin stuff so why not let her post things so in years down the road it makes sense for people to want to buy it?” reasoned another user.

The jury is split. Some feel that this is just a 10-year-old girl wanting to participate in social media like her peers and have some creative fun exploring makeup. Others feel the seemingly innocuous video is indicative of how the line between content and advertisements becomes blurrier and blurrier.