Kourtney Kardashian updated her fans on her health after reports of an urgent issue with her pregnancy.

News spread after it was reported that Kardashian’s husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker postponed his European tour with the band because of an “urgent family matter.”

The Kardashians star shared a black-and-white photo of her husband, Travis Barker, holding her hand on Instagram today, revealing she needed “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby boy’s life.

She also said she “wasn’t prepared” for the health emergency following three “really easy” pregnancies.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian captioned the emotional photo.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍”

Barker also posted on social media, expressing gratitude for a successful emergency surgery.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Barker tweeted.

This baby is the fourth child for both Kardashian and Barker. The Lemme founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Back in June, Kardashian revealed she was pregnant in an adorable way, announcing the news that she was expecting at her husband's concert by holding up a handwritten sign.

The sign read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” which was homage to Barker’s band’s “All The Small Things” music video.

A source told People that Kardashian had a “brief” stay in the hospital but was back at home feeling better.

“She is happy to have Travis back home, too,” the insider shared.

Happy to hear that Kardashian and baby are doing well!