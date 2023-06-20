After years of trying to conceive, it’s a time of joy for Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and husband Travis Barker, 47. The newlyweds — who only recently announced that they were done trying IVF — made it public on Friday that they are expecting their first baby together.

And then on Monday, Kardashian shared new intimate photos of her pregnant belly, as well as of her and Barker sharing the joy of expecting.

In the series of photographs, Kourtney sports the same outfit she wore when she announced her pregnancy at one of Barker’s Blink-182 concerts: a sheer, see-though long-sleeved blue leotard and black leather pants, with rounds of her hips peeking out between the two. In the first picture, Travis is playfully drumming her belly, in the next few, he’s showering affection on Kourtney — which is par for the course for this couple.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the carousel of pics.

“God is great,” Barker commented.

Kardashian made her announcement by holding up a sign during the concert that said, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT,” a reference to Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” music video.

While we don’t know when Kourtney Kardashian’s baby is due, she is both showing and comfortable enough to share the news with the public. And the announcement is making people wonder if her May 5 photo showing her “IVF belly” wasn’t actually a first glimpse.

The couple has been trying for a baby since they were engaged in October 2021, turning to fertility treatments but finding them difficult to weather. Kardashian said that the strain was both “mental and physical,” but that through it all Barker was extremely supportive.

“Every day Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect. If I could make one complaint [it’s] you’re perfect. You’re so fine. You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ And now I’m so into it,” she said on her reality show, The Kardashians, back in October 2022.

By May, the couple decided to stop treatments.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said on the show. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

The couple has a blended family of seven kids, but they wished for a baby that they shared together. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler. He also has an older daughter, Atiana, 24.

Congrats to the happy couple and growing family!