Even after sharing with fans and the media that she had paused her fertility treatments last year, Kourtney Kardashian is still being open with the public about what it’s like to undergo IVF.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality star shared a poolside pic with friends and added a meaningful caption over her bikini-clad self.

“A little IVF body,” it reads.

The note might have been to get one step ahead of the constant and hurtful pregnancy rumors that she faces, but she also has a history of sharing her fertility journey, both on and off her involvement with The Kardashians.

Kardashian and husband Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame have been an item since the start of 2021 and have been trying to add to their blended family since their engagement in October 2021. The family currently consists of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, as well as Barker’s children, Atiana, 23, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16.

“I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” she told WSJ Magazine last year.

A year ago, the POOSH founder documented her journey on The Kardashians, sharing moments of hope and disappointment, along with the mental and physical impact on IVF.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” she said during an episode involving egg retrieval. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

Later in the series, she shared a heartbreaking update.

“Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage,” Kardashian said. “We start back again.”

They finally took a break to focus on their Italian wedding — and to just get a mental break from the stress of trying.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she told WSJ magazine in September 2022. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body.”

Throughout it all, Barker has been supportive, and encouraged her to embrace the changes to her body caused by IVF.

"Obviously my body has changed, but it was all of the hormones that the doctor put me on,” she told her friends during a photo shoot on her show, adding that it’s been Travis who has encouraged her to “embrace” her new curves. “Every day Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect. If I could make one complaint [it’s] you’re perfect. You’re so fine. You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ And now I’m so into it,” she said, smiling.

And she’s been clear that her body has not 100% recovered, even months later. In March, a fan asked if she was pregnant after she posted a picture for a POOSH ad campaign.

“I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much,” she wrote on her Instagram comments section. “Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛.”