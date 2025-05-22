Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Sending Kids To School Is ‘So Dated’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is going viral for her controversial take on children’s education, mainly saying that the concept of school is “so dated.”

On this week's episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the Lemme co-founder, 46, spoke with her sister about some of their best and worst memories together, including when she, Khloé and Kim were feuding. Kourtney attributed some of that to her beginning therapy and putting up new boundaries, which her sisters struggled to respect.

“I would... kind of started challenging the ways that we did things, sometimes the way that we just all function,” Kourtney says.

“No, I know that era, and I hated it too,” says Khloé. “Now I sometimes feel like we’re in that era. Sometimes.”

“Well, I feel like I love to just go against the grain, I think,” Kourtney replies.

Khloé then asks her sister if she pushes back on some of these things because she truly feels that way, or if she just wants to be different.

“No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is,” says Kourtney. “For me, there’s so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that…it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family."

"Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f**king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated," Kourtney says.

“Oh, I’m such a homeschool person,” replies Khloé. “So don’t even get me going.”

Kourtney shares son Rocky, 18 months, with Barker and is mom to three kids whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, as well as daughter Penelope, 12.

Kourtney then says she'll begin thinking about how school is outdated, and her kids will start sending her videos from "successful people" whose kids never go to school.

"And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything," she continues.

"I will like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen. I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there’s so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it’s different].”