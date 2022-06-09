Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts Every Day This Summer

Whip out those old stretchy maternity pants, because Krispy Kreme is here to change your summer plans with free sweets.

The doughnut company made an announcement that starting June 3 — which happened to be National Doughnut Day — they will be giving free original glazed donuts every day up until Labor Day. There are a few catches — like that the “hot donuts” light must be on to get your free sweet treat — but mostly this deal is super legit.

In an official press release, Krispy Kreme announced a campaign to hand out free “Original Glazed doughnuts during Hot Light hours throughout summer, and ‘Beat the Pump’ dozens return each Wednesday through Labor Day!”

The goal of the campaign is to deliver, “a bit of everyday joy for guests and a chance to share with others.”

They’re not wrong.

Here’s the guidelines released by Krispy Kreme:

A free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on — every day, every night — no purchase necessary, through Labor Day.

And the return of Krispy Kreme’s popular “Beat the Pump” promotion, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, each Wednesday, June 8 through Aug. 31.

A few more lines of fine print: the promotions are only while supplies last. They’re also not for online ordering, delivery, or drive-through.

The Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena, shared, “With inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone’s day, every day, this summer with our Sweet New Deal, whether it’s stopping by to grab a free hot, fresh Original Glazed doughnut for yourself or picking up a dozen on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of gas.”

Hot light hours vary by shop, so make sure to contact your nearest location to get the scoop on when and how often the lights turn on. Real big donut lovers can also download the Krispy Kreme app and get push notifications about when the light is on at their locations of choice.

Summer just got a lot more doughnut-y.