The Best Maternity Shorts To Keep You (& Your Belly) Cool And Comfy All Summer

Being pregnant in warmer weather means that you need a great pair of maternity shorts (or more accurately, a few). Versatile and guaranteed to keep you much cooler than maternity leggings or a pair of elastic band jeans, maternity shorts will definitely be a staple in your wardrobe. They’re great thrown on over a bump-friendly swimsuit as a coverup, paired with a tee to go to the park, or dressed up a bit with nice sandals and a top. If you’re not looking to spend a lot on your maternity wardrobe, one or two basic pairs of shorts should do the trick.

You can choose between denim maternity shorts, a lighter fabric like poplin or cotton, biker shorts that can also double as workout gear, or a pair of comfy lounge shorts that you can wear when hanging out at home–or you can get one of each if you want (our suggestion, if you ask us). Whatever the case, be sure to choose something comfy with a waistband that will grow with your belly. You can go for an over-the-belly elastic panel or something that goes underneath the belly, depending on what feels most comfortable to you. Some options may even be a good fit postpartum, when you really just want to be in your comfiest clothes.

Below, here’s a list of the best maternity shorts to choose from, according to reviewers.

Best Maternity Shorts

If denim shorts seem a bit too restrictive, opt for these casual poplin shorts from Motherhood Maternity. They have a seamless stretch maternity panel that makes them comfortable and will allow them to grow with your pregnancy, and they offer a loose fit that looks and feels great. Reviewers love that they’re on the longer side and aren’t too short, and the relaxed feel makes them a summer staple.

One Reviewer Says: “These shorts are hands down the best maternity shorts I have ever worn. I recently had baby #4 and I live on a tropical island so I live in shorts all through my pregnancies. I am always so hesitant to buy clothes online because you never know how they will fit but these are fantastic. They are comfortable and flattering.”

These super-soft loungewear shorts will quickly become a pregnancy favorite. They have a loose fit and an elastic stretch panel on the belly, and they can be worn hanging out at home or running errands. They come in a bunch of different colors and patterns, and at just under $20, they come in at a great price point—you’ll want more than one pair!

One Reviewer Says: “I have been looking for maternity shorts for quite a while that [weren’t] too pricey but still good quality. I decided to give these shorts a shot, and I’m so glad I did. They are super comfortable and lightweight. The material isn’t too thick and not thin enough [where] you can see through. These [shorts] can easily be dressed up or dressed down depending on what you want to wear them to. I also love that they have pockets.”

These POSHDIVAH maternity shorts are great for yoga, bike riding, or just sitting around watching television (which you have all right to do. Pregnancy can be exhausting.) One of the best selling points of these shorts are, of course, the pockets. These go up to size XX-Large, and are available in a few classic colors. These are designed to stay comfy as your bump continues to grow.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these and will definitely be ordering more! They are extremely soft and don't ride up or roll up at the leg. The belly panel stays put. And the fact that there are side pockets is just the cherry on top for me. I am 28weeks and these will probably allow me to grow until the end without being too tight. I usually go for a little bit shorter style but these are great for my growing body and for chasing around a toddler without having to worry about being too exposed.”

These super soft maternity biker shorts are another favorite for comfort-seekers. These are stretchy and buttery soft, with chafe-resistant seams that make them feel like you’re basically wearing a second skin — and with over 3,800 five-star reviews, Amazon customers can’t get enough. The moisture-wicking fabric is thick and isn’t see-through, and there’s a front belly panel for plenty of support. These can be worn in the gym or paired with a tank for a casual summer outfit.

One Reviewer Says: “If you are a pregnant woman and it is sweltering hot all the time for you because #baby, you need these. Or if you are sick of wearing for husband’s basketball shorts to the gym because those small running shorts are just too risky these days... no? Just me? Great. The stretch is fantastic, but not enough to lack the compression we ladies with hips desire. The belly panel comes all the way up over my belly and gives it a gentle little hug. They come down to probably 3 inches above my knee.”

These relaxed underbelly shorts are really versatile: since they’re meant to be worn under the belly and don’t have a panel, they can easily be worn postpartum. Made of a lightweight and sustainable linen fabric, they’re cool, breezy, and comfortable. They can be worn so many different ways, whether that’s at home hanging out, or out for the day.

One Reviewer Says: “Love these! Finding maternity shorts that are comfortable and not frumpy is difficult but these are awesome.”

These cotton and spandex shorts go over your bump, smoothing it out and giving you a little more coverage. They’re versatile, in that you can wear them out to eat, or while lounging around the house. With a classic design, these shorts will never go out of style. They also have open side-entry pockets and are available in seven great colors.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these shorts! At 32 weeks pregnant and swollen these are fantastic! I went up a size and got a large instead of the suggested size medium based [on] all my pre-pregnancy measurements. But the belly is soft and the shorts have plenty of leg room! I work on the floor all day with children and I never feel restricted in these.”

Best Maternity Denim Shorts

These denim maternity shorts come in a ton of different shades and styles, whether you want a frayed hem or a folded one, or super distressed shorts or something more basic. They have a v-shaped underbelly elastic that sits gently underneath the belly without adding any extra pressure. And not only will they grow with your belly, but they can also easily be worn after pregnancy, too.

One Reviewer Says: “These are the maternity jean shorts you’ve been looking for! I tried so many pairs before these and returned them all. These have the right fit around the legs, are well made, and [are] cozy on the belly section. These are so soft and comfortable, I will be wearing them the rest of my pregnancy.”

These Levi’s shorts have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for a reason: they’re comfortable, they fit well, and they grow with your belly. For those who aren’t into the underbelly elastic, these have a full elastic that goes over the belly. They’re stretchy but look like standard denim. People probably won’t even notice they’re maternity shorts.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought these for my wife. She's almost 17 weeks in this picture and they fit awesome! She said they are super comfortable and recommended them to all pregnant women. They aren't too short in the legs so she isn't constantly pulling them down and the belly part goes up high enough it doesn't constantly roll down and need to be fixed.”

Into distressed jeans? Sometimes, the style just calls to you. These jean shorts are bound to be a favorite for multiple reasons, aside from how they look. For one, they have five pockets. They’re also extremely comfortable, with elastic that covers your bump for extra support. People might not even realize they’re maternity shorts when they first see them.

One Reviewer Says: “I’ve been looking for maternity shorts since the weather has heated up and these don’t disappoint. They’re cute and comfy. The jean material is stretchy and the belly band stays in place compared to other maternity bottoms that I have to frequently pull up. I’m usually a size M or 27 pre-pregnancy and got a size L in these to last me through the third trimester (currently 34 weeks). I highly recommend these!”

Best Plus-Size Maternity Shorts

Looking for comfy and stretchy pants that’ll last you throughout your pregnancy and beyond? These from fitglam may be just the ticket. With a full panel design, your bump will be well supported. Wear these while out walking, lounging around, or grabbing something at the store. They go up to XX-Large and are available in 24 designs (even one that resembles jeans) so they may be the only shorts you need this summer.

One Reviewer Says: “I LOVE these! I bought some of these early on in my pregnancy because of various bloating issues, and I am so glad I did! They are comfortable, soft, and allow you to stay [cool] if you are warm-natured. I love them so much, I even bought two more! I wear these almost exclusively around the house. They're comfortable to sleep in and don't make me hot like PJ pants would...”

Made from cotton, polyester, and spandex, these maternity jean shorts are available in sizes up to 7x large plus —and you can get them in up to four different rinses. These have a button closure, which may be what you prefer as you start your journey into maternity wear. Reviewers claim that the best way to get the right size is to check your measurements before ordering. But once you’re with a fit you’re happy with, you’re bound to get a lot of use out of these.

One Reviewer Says: “These shorts are comfy comfy. Make sure you order with your hip size and not the size they say you are. I ended up sizing up and it fit perfectly. So just measure. Comfy and they look cute on. Overall quite happy!”

Lightweight and relaxed, these poplin shorts are so comfortable that you’ll want to wear them every single day. They’re versatile and go with everything, especially in black, and they have functional pockets. The secret fit belly keeps you supported as well. They also come in a few other staple shades.

One Reviewer Says: “Great fit and so comfy. I personally do not like shorts that are too short, but these were a perfect length for a summer in the south.”