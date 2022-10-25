Kristin Cavallari’s 10-Year-Old Son Is Stealing Her Shoes

If your mom was a “cool” mom who had designer clothes or classic, vintage concert t-shirts; then you probably snuck into her closet a time or two to snag an outfit. If your mom was a fashionista, clothing and jewelry designer, and um, Kristin Cavallari, then it’s probably even more likely.

The reality TV star, 35, shared a hilarious story to her Instagram Story about her 10-year-old son, Camden, and his infatuation with a pair of his mom’s shoes. He was so into them that he stole them from his mom’s closet without telling her and wore them to school — and she caught him in the act.

In the clip shared to the Uncommon James founder’s social media, Cavallari is in the car, seemingly dropping Camden off at school when she zooms in on her son, sitting in the passenger seat wearing her white lace up sneakers.

“So I definitely didn't think that the first kid to steal shoes from me would be Camden, but here we are," she says. “Took my shoes.”

Instagram / @KristinCavallari

In August, the Very Cavallari star shared photos from a dinner date she had with Camden to celebrate his double-digit birthday.

“DOUBLE DIGITS! Happy 10th birthday my sweet Cam. You have grown into such an amazing young man. You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know. Keep shining my love. I love you,” she captioned the post.

Cavallari shares Camden with ex-husband and former NFL quarterback — Jay Cutler. The former reality TV couple also share son Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. They split in 2020 after Cavallari filed for divorce.

While it seems that the mom of three has her hands full running a company and hosting the hit Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back To The Beach while also still making school drop-offs happen, she isn’t totally shutting down the idea of having more kids.

In August 2022, Cavallari hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she replied to one fan asking if she was open to having more children.

“I'm not looking for have more,” she wrote. “BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more.”

Another fan asked for an update on how the three kids were doing. “They're so good!” she exclaimed.

“The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy,” she continued. “They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd, and 1st grade. I want time to stop.”