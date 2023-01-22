Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed Her 11-Month-Old Son's Name

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her second child — and it seems like she has a theme going between his new name and Kylie and Travis Scott’s daughter’s name, Stormi Webster.

In an Instagram post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared some unedited snaps of her 11-month-old son, revealing not only his face for the first time, but his name.

“AIRE 🤍” Jenner captioned the sweet set of photos of Aire, who turns one on Feb. 2. The first photo is a standard selfie as Kylie holds Aire on one hip and takes a mirror photo with the other. Two other photos are closeups of the youngest Webster lounging in pajamas and at his high chair after eating.

Her family, along with friends and fans, were over the moon with the announcement.

“I love you Aire Webster ❤️” grandma Kris Jenner commented. “Omg angel 😍😍,” added SZA, clearly enamored with the adorable mom-son photos. “The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️” commented Khloé Kardashian.

Fans also couldn’t help but pick up on a potential theme with Kylie’s kids’ names. Stormi and Aire both have big sky vibes. “Stormie [sic] (Storm) and Aire (Air). Makes sense. That’s also how you spell ‘air’ in Spanish,” commented one fan. “Stormi. Aire. Next is gonna be Thunder 😂” joked another.

Aire was born on February 2, 2022. A week after his birth, Kylie announced that her son’s name was Wolf Webster. By mid-March, however, things had changed. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing the name Wolf everywhere.”

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she shared on her family’s Hulu reality series, per US Weekly. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

Congrats on the new name, Aire!