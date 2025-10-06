13 Baby Names Taylor Swift Would Probably Choose For Her Future Kids

Taylor Swift isn’t just a pop icon — she’s a cultural force, a masterful lyricist, and a walking aesthetic mood board. Her songs have become modern poetry and her eras have defined a generation, so it should come as no surprise that baby names inspired by the artist’s essence are top of mind for many fans seeking inspiration.

We decided to take things a step further and imagine what Swift might choose to name her own children, if and when she ever steps into motherhood (a milestone that could be inching ever closer now that she’s engaged to Travis Kelce). It’s safe to assume that her picks would be as thoughtful and intentional as her discography.

Here, we’ve compiled 13 baby names Swift might select for her future children — names inspired by her lyrics, public persona, literary references, and signature style. From folklore-inspired musings to Midnights-era elegance, these are the names we imagine the next generation of Swifties might carry.

August

A standout track on folklore, “August” captures the ache of a fleeting summer romance. As a name, August is poetic, soft yet grounded. It nods to nostalgia, storytelling, and melancholy beauty, all of which define Swift’s songwriting. Plus, it sounds effortlessly cool and happens to be another unisex name.

Daisy

With lines like “you should take it as a compliment that I’m talking to everyone here but you” from “Gorgeous,” Swift often plays with flirtation and femininity in her music. Daisy, a flower name steeped in literary romance (The Great Gatsby, anyone?), fits her affinity for vintage glamour and symbolism. It evokes innocence, springtime, and just a touch of mischief.

Theodore (Theo)

Swift is known for her literary references — from Jane Austen to Sylvia Plath. Theodore feels like a name lifted from a well-loved novel, and its shortened version, Theo, gives it a modern edge. It balances old-world charm with current-day popularity, perfect for a child who might grow up surrounded by books, pianos, and a general devotion to artistry.

Ivy

In true Swiftian fashion, Ivy is both beautiful and complex, symbolizing growth, connection, and entanglement. It’s short, sweet, and nature-inspired, aligning perfectly with Swift’s rustic, cottagecore aesthetic. Also worth noting: “Ivy” is a track from evermore.

Blake

A name with dual influence: It’s sleek, gender-neutral, and effortlessly modern, and it pays homage to Blake Lively — one of Swift’s closest friends. Given the emotional weight Swift places on friendship, naming a child after someone in her inner circle would be a meaningful gesture. Yes, there have been quite a few best friend breakup rumors swirling around these two. However, after listening to The Life of a Showgirl, a rift seems unlikely. Besides, Swift is fiercely loyal.

Lorelei

Swift has a flair for the mythical and dramatic. Lorelei, a figure from German folklore known for luring sailors with her song, is both enchanting and mysterious. It’s also musically beautiful and aligns with Swift’s narrative sensibilities, especially during her folklore and evermore eras.

Everett

Everett is speculated by fans to be the real name of the “invisible string” protagonist. Whether true or not, the name feels timeless, elegant, and slightly aloof. It carries the literary flair that aligns with Swift’s aesthetic — and a Swift baby named Everett would feel destined for quiet greatness.

Rose

Rose feels quintessentially Swift because it is classic, romantic, and lyrical. It’s a flower, yes, but also a symbol of love, secrecy (sub rosa), and enduring beauty. Whether as a first or middle name, Rose reflects simplicity with emotional depth.

Atticus

Between her references to To Kill a Mockingbird and her broader stated literary influences, Atticus is a name that we think would resonate with Swift. Its ties to justice and morality also mirror the more socially conscious aspects of her public evolution.

Eleanor

Vintage and literary, Eleanor feels like a natural fit. Swift is drawn to names with history, and this one nods to icons like Eleanor Roosevelt and Eleanor Rigby: both strong, complex women, a group Swift has long celebrated and championed through her work.

Felix

Felix, derived from Latin, means “happy” or “fortunate,” and if Swift’s career is any indication, she’s someone who knows how to find and cultivate joy. It’s playful — like her 1989 era — but still sophisticated.

Maple

If Swift were to go for something more unconventional, Maple could be the one. Evocative of autumn — her favorite season — it feels like a name you’d hear whispered in the background of a Red (Taylor’s Version) track. Warm and cozy, Maple radiates the same emotional comfort that Swift’s music often brings.

Tim

While Tim might not seem like an obvious fit for Swift’s naming style (we imagine she would tend to favor poetic, vintage, or literary names), this one carries deep symbolic significance. As the title of her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” the name represents the beginning of her journey, her country roots, and the nostalgia that shaped her early career. If Swift were to use Tim as a baby name, it would likely be less about the moniker’s aesthetic and more of a tribute to the song that marked her debut.