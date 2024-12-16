Lala Kent, former Vanderpump Rules reality star and mom of two, faced some criticism after fans noticed that her daughter, Ocean, appeared to have edited features on photos Kent would post on her social media.

She recently shared a photo dump, where a handful of people commented on Ocean's teeth, calling them "brown" or wondering if there was "rot." In some of the photos, you can clearly see some discoloration.

While she admits she’s “usually the type to read/ignore comments,” she couldn’t resist clapping back via her Instagram Story.

“We are from Utah honey,” she wrote. “We are teeth people! so I could not let this comment slide.”

“Ocean has a fond relationship with her wild side and enjoys not listening,” she wrote.

“She fell off her bike face first. There is trauma to the root of her two front teeth (yes, I'm the mom who usually edits this. Go ahead and judge. The root isn't dead, but we go to the dentist every 3-6 months for check-ins. They will likely have to be pulled or she will have to have a root canal.”

After a child takes a fall or hits their tooth, there can be damage to the blood vessels in the tooth, causing it to turn gray, brown, black, or purple. This usually happens a few weeks after the injury.

Lala Kent / Instagram

Most of the time, a discolored baby tooth will get better on its own. As long as the tooth doesn’t become infected, it will fall out when the child gets older, and a healthy adult tooth will grow in its place.

The Give Them Lala podcast co-host welcomed Ocean in March 2021, seven months before her split from Emmett, 53.

In March, Kent welcomed another baby girl, Sosa, conceived with the help of a sperm donor.

Now, Kent is focusing on her family of three.

“For real though, Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa,” Kent wrote via Instagram at the time. “It was love at first sight. We are all over the moon about the newest addition to our pod. I can’t wait to share all the moments of this new chapter and blessing in our life.”