Lauren Conrad Shares Her Personal Story After Roe V. Wade Reversal

In the days following news that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, women have been coming out in droves to share their personal experiences with pregnancy, abortion, miscarriage, loss and life-saving healthcare. One of the public figures to do so was Laguna Beach and The Hills star Lauren Conrad, who opened up about facing pregnancy loss to shed light on the importance of women’s reproductive rights.

In a candid post on her Instagram Stories, the now 36-year-old mom of two said she suffered from an ectopic pregnancy six years ago and received “prompt medical care” to save her fallopian tubes. She went on to have two healthy pregnancies and welcomed sons Liam and Charlie in 2017 and 2019, respectively, with her husband, musician William Tell.

“The last few days have been hard,” she began. “I’ve been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else’s didn’t feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care.”

Lauren Conrad shares her story of pregnancy loss. Lauren Conrad/Instagram

She continued, “Yesterday I read about a woman with the same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment, because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy),” the Little Market co-founder wrote. “This is heart breaking.”

Conrad went on to say that many people she knows have had their own experiences with abortion and she’s grateful that “they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions.” She ended her post by urging people to respectively discuss abortion rights and listen to one another, despite disagreements.

“I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body,” she concluded.

Lauren Conrad shares a personal photo.

Conrad has been open about her own struggles with motherhood and a voice for those who may feel overwhelmed by the responsibility. In a recent interview on the Perelel Lives podcast, she shared that she struggled with self-identity following the birth of her first baby.

"The emotional journey afterwards... was just really challenging,” she said, in part. “I remember [someone] said, ‘It’s going to take you a year to feel like yourself again and it’s going to be your new self and it’s going to be even better. You made a new human, you’re taking care of them, it’s a new and improved — you’ll like her, you’ll get along.’ She was like ‘Give it time. It’s a new adjustment.’ And she’s right. It took about a year for me to kind of feel like myself again.”

Knowing now what Conrad went through before her successful pregnancies provides a new perspective. Good on her for sharing a personal story and fighting for a woman’s constitutional right to choose.