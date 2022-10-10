It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey.

The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.

Pictures were shared by guests on social media Monday, with Headey looking stunning in a simple white gown and floral headpiece.

Lena Headey’s wedding photos.

Headey and Menchaca reportedly began dating in 2020. She was previously married to musician Peter Loughran, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son, Wylie. She also has a daughter, Teddy, 7, with filmmaker Dan Cadan.

Headey’s performance as Cersei earned her critical praise and five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after eight seasons. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, debuted in August 2022.

“There she goes,” Headey wrote of Cersei on Instagram following the series finale. “It’s been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, Nights watch wouldn’t have her…but still…)”

Congratulations to Lena and Marc — and many happy returns!