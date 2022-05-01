Sophie Turner Said Motherhood Helped Her Become A Better Actor

After two years off from acting, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner is returning to the small screen for HBO Max’s The Staircase. While promoting the show, Turner appeared on WrapWomen’s Unwrapped podcast and talked about how becoming a mother has turned her into a better actor.

“The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” she said.

“It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother. Because as an actor, you know, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another,” she explained.

Turner and her husband Joe Jonas tend to keep their family life private. They caught most fans by surprise when they announced the birth of their first child, daughter Willa Jonas, in July 2020. When paparazzi snapped photos of a clearly pregnant Turner earlier this year, the couple declined to comment — and a very pregnant Turner showed up the the Academy Awards without one mention of it.

Turner’s interview marks one of the few times she’s opened up to the public about being a mom. Last Mother’s Day, the actor took to her Instagram stories to gush about motherhood. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. ... It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had,” she wrote, tagging Jonas in the story. “[Joe] and my beautiful baby girl. Its [sic] my favourite job I’ve ever had.”

She also took to Instagram to explain why she doesn’t post photos of Willa on her feed after an unpleasant run-in with paparazzi.

"The reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there. ... She did not ask for this life, to be photographed."

Motherhood looks good on you, Sophie!