Linda Phan’s Amazing Mirror Selfie Is Normalizing Postpartum Bodies

Linda Phan is throwing Instagram filters and strategic angles out the window, and debuting the real ‘I just had a baby and I still got it’ deal. The new mom took to Instagram to share a full-length mirror selfie that showed her post-partum shape, in its entirely natural state, and it’s the body positivity every mom loves to see.

Linda, who is married to Property Brothers star Drew Scott, welcomed their first son, Parker Scott, to the world at the beginning of June, and the couple has been totally candid about their journey to parenthood. After announcing the news on their Instagram, they also released an episode on their podcast, At Home With Linda and Drew Scott, that recounted their birth story, complete with real-time diaper explosions, fart audio takes, and honest reactions to the glorious experiences of the newborn stage.

Though the pair announced that they would be taking a bit of a hiatus from the podcast to focus on Parker, they did reveal they will continue to share updates on their YouTube channel. They gave the most relatable parting words on their final podcast episode, saying “See you soon, we’ll be right here, getting peed and pooped on.”

So it’s no surprise that Linda shared an honest depiction of motherhood. The HGTV alum posed with a *real* camera, snapping a pic of herself with a fresh face in a nursing bra, the all too familiar mesh underwear, and a plush robe, captioning it, “Catching up — on sleep, snuggles, feelings, socializing… k maybe not so much on that last thing 🙃someday I’ll scribble down all the things that have been swirling around in my heart 🥰 for now, I’m just loving and thankful for my postparty bodday❤️.”

If it’s not authentic, I don’t want it. Linda Phan for president, maybe?