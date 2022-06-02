Drew Scott And Linda Phan Welcome Their First Child

The first of June is always festive with the kick-off of Pride Month, but this year is extra celebratory — it’s baby Scott’s birthday! Drew Scott, from the hit show and subsequent empire Property Brothers, has officially become a father after welcoming his first child with his wife, Linda Phan. The couple, who gave birth to a son, named their bundle of joy Parker James.

The HGTV powerhouse announced the news on his Instagram on Wednesday, with a sweet black and white photo of the pair’s hands, and baby Parker gripping Scott’s pinky. Drew captioned the post “Our lives are forever changed. Welcome to the world, Parker James.”

In the comments of the post, they also shared the link to their podcast, At Home With Linda & Drew Scott, which recounts their journey to parenthood. The episode jumps right in with an expressive Linda sharing that Parker had peed on her while breastfeeding at that very moment.

After pausing to grab a towel and clean up, the couple hop back into it and shared that they hired a newborn specialist to help them navigate the complexities of the newborn stage.

When Drew asked Linda how she's feeling about it all, she shared “I feel great and very happy that he’s here, and I’m still in awe and disbelief.”

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Phan explains that she felt like it took her some time to adjust to every phase of pregnancy, and as a result, she feels “I’m always playing catch up with my feelings, if that makes sense.”

Drew mentions that friends and family can attest to this, saying “get used to that, before you know it they're going to be a toddler.”

Linda also revealed in the episode that she had a C-section, and explained how odd it was to have the plastic barrier between her and Parker, saying “The first thought was oh my gosh, I just couldn’t believe an actual human came out of me, and maybe the second or third thought was, it’s so weird so see him through a plastic screen.” Drew joked that since he was so tall, this wasn’t his experience as he was able to see over the barrier.

The couple also chose to find out the baby’s gender at birth, so Drew proudly shared that he was able to be the one to announce it to Linda.

Also? The baby entered the world on a date that was already special to the couple.

"Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary,” Scott said. “He's stealing the show."

Phan and Scott added that this would be their last podcast episode for the time being, as they are going to put their focus on parenthood.

They announced their pregnancy in late December, with an Instagram post revealing Linda’s barely round belly, saying “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.”

He continued, sharing “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

Linda, 37, and Drew, 44 met in 2010 and were married in 2018. This is their first child together. To get the full story on their pregnancy and birth journey, tune into the latest podcast of At Home With Linda & Drew Scott.