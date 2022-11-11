Lindsay Lohan is reemerging onto the scene and starring in her first feature film since 2013. It’s a holiday movie called Falling For Christmas, and it’s streaming now on Netflix.

As she makes the rounds promoting her new movie and her new era, she’s also reflecting on the best Christmas presents from her past.

"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan said to Vogue. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me.”

The bracelet is so special that she said she hopes to turn it into a family heirloom and pass it down to her future daughters.

“That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."

Lohan, 36, started dating financier Bader Shammas in 2018 and announced their engagement in November 2021. No one knows many details about their wedding, but they’re now officially married.

This might be the first time that the actor has opened up about having kids with her new husband, though friends have spilled the beans that she’s ready for family life.

“Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want,” a friend told Hollywood Life. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt.”

But when it comes to celebrating the holidays, Lohan says that she likes giving during the holidays more than anything.

"I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them,” she continued telling Vogue. "I'd like to consider myself a professional gift-wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors — that little trick."

Of course, the holidays are really about being thankful.

"I'm grateful for the people in my life,” she told Vogue. “My family, my husband, and my extended family. And the support that I've gotten from a lot of people and fans that have watched me over the years. I feel really blessed. I'm grateful to have a home and a bed to sleep in. Just the simple things — there's so many little things that we forget to be grateful for."