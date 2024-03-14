Lindsay Lohan Is In No Rush To "Snap Back" After Having Her Baby, Thank You Very Much

Lindsay Lohan has always marched to the beat of her own drum — whether she’s finding success as a child star, getting into more than a bit of trouble as a young woman, or deciding to leave it all behind for a while and move to Dubai.

Now, at 37, she’s having a career comeback, she’s spending more time in the States after a decade away, and she has a new husband and baby. She met her partner, businessman Bader Shammas, in 2018, and the couple welcomed a son, Luai, in July 2023.

She’s been busy on movie sets, including a new rom-com, Irish Wish, which will begin streaming on Netflix Friday, while also navigating the waters of parenting an 8-month-old baby.

But while she’s busy as ever, one thing she’s not remotely worried about is losing the baby weight or “snapping back” after giving birth. She told Bustle in an interview published on Thursday that she feels “little pressure” to bounce back after the baby, and that she’s “proud” of exactly how her body looks now.

“Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure,” she told Bustle, referencing the Ozempic-related weight-loss trend among celebrities. “I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill. I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time.”

This is just one more way that Lohan seems to have grown and healed in Dubai since her troubled young Hollywood days, where she admits she was suffering from bulimia and using dieting to feel in control of her spiraling life.

How is motherhood? Lohan told Bustle that she is loving every minute of it.

“It’s a whole new, different kind of love you thought you could never experience,” she said, explaining that she’s always wanted to be a mom. “I’ve always been close with my younger siblings, and I’ve always had a very maternal instinct. The parents kind of give that [responsibility] to [oldest children], too.”

She revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show this week that she wants to have more kids in the future, too.

“I was lucky enough to have a sibling, so I want Luai to have that,” she said.

She added that she’s had so much fun with Luai that she’ll likely add to her family sooner rather than later.

“Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another,” she told Barrymore.

Also, last but not least, Lohan confirmed to Bustle that she and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis are going to work on a sequel to Freaky Friday.

“I can’t say much, but we are going to be doing it. I hope it’s sooner than later,” she said.

It truly sounds like things are going well for Lohan — and her fans are here for it.

Read Lindsay Lohan’s full interview with Bustle.